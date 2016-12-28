Dec 28, 2016, 10.00 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
With currency exchange getting done by December 31 and situation normalising, 2017 could see upmove in the market, believes Sanjay Dutt, Director of Quantum Securities.
Market upmove likely in 2017; like IT: Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt (more)
Director, Quantum Securities | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental
