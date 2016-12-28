Market upmove likely in 2017; like IT: Sanjay Dutt

Dec 28, 2016, 10.00 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market upmove likely in 2017; like IT: Sanjay Dutt

With currency exchange getting done by December 31 and situation normalising, 2017 could see upmove in the market, believes Sanjay Dutt, Director of Quantum Securities.

Sanjay Dutt (more)

Director, Quantum Securities | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental

With currency exchange nearing its December 31 deadline and the situation largely normalising, 2017 could see an upmove in the market, believes Sanjay Dutt, Director of Quantum Securities.

The first half of 2017 could see the market scaling new heights, he said, adding that price correction has already happened. This, however, will also depend upon flows and currency movements.

On the upcoming Budget, Dutt said it “could be a landmark Budget” with more radical changes coming in.

Aggressive correction in stocks has factored in the third quarter earnings.

Dutt is positive on the IT sector and said that price value equation is realistic now for the sector. Fundamentals are expected to strengthen from here.

He is extremely selective on the automobile sector and recommends names like M&M and Maruti Suzuki .

Transcript to follow..
Tags  Maruti Suzuki India Mahindra and Mahindra IT

