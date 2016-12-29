Hoping FM announces more spends on infra: Veda Investment

Dec 29, 2016, 10.13 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Jyotivardhan Jaipuria (more)

Founder & MD, Veda Investment Managers | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, Founder & MD of Veda Investment Managers said that the pain from demonetisation will continue for three more months. “We are still 8-12 weeks away from normal.”

The first quarter of the next fiscal year will be volatile, he said, adding that lower prices now are a chance to buy big names in auto and cement. He believes a few of these companies have come off 15-30 percent.

“Buy on dips. Buy the pain in the market."

Although the consumption space was hit, infrastructure and capital goods were not impacted that much. In the last 7-8 years, they have been trading at a lower end, he said.

He likes a mix of capital goods and consumption.

He believes that the room for the Finance MInister to offer great tax sops is limited. "I hope he tries and spends on infrastructure which is more important than giving small tax rates."




Tags  Jyotivardhan Jaipuria Veda Investment Managers infrastructure capital goods consumption
Hoping FM announces more spends on infra: Veda Investment

