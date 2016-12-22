Digital theme key; build portfolio in next 3 months: Max Life

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Mihir Vora, Director and Chief Investment Officer of Max Life Insurance said that the next three months would be a good time to start building a portfolio.

Two years ago, the top themes were infra spending and private spending. Going ahead, he believes urban and rural consumption story will continue to be key plays. Any setback from the demonetisation is temporary, he said.



He is also bullish on fintech and e-governance sectors. “Most opportunities are still in the digital space.”

Long-term stories include private banks, NBFCs and MFIs, along with general consumption. He sees even FMCG as a strong contender for a positive upcycle as it has corrected decently.

While he is bullish on cars, within two-wheelers, he will focus on niche segments. “We will pick and choose segments which are underpenetrated.”

There is still money to be made in bonds, he said, adding that he expects a couple of rate cuts in next year.

He expects markets to correct by 5 percent as a lot of global events like Donald Trump’s presidency, French elections will have a bearing on them.

He is not very keen on IT, as the sector has saturated. Pharma companies haven’t come out of shadow of its FDA issues.

Although FIIs are pulling out money, local flows are robust, he said. “Insurance companies and MFs continue to get money,” he said.

He expects the Budget to throw up positive news on rural housing.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Mihir Vora’s interview to Latha Venkatesh & Reema Tendulkar.

Latha: How is life looking for equities in the first half of 2017? Will we still be reeling under the negative corporate results because of demonetisation?

A: I would not say we would be reeling because a lot of the reeling is already happening as we speak, so to say. But yes, not all the analysts and not all the investors have really cut earnings estimates aggressively so far, which should happen in the next three-four weeks as we go into the earnings season. And probably the next three months might be a good time to start looking at stocks which you missed out the last time around and wanted to buy in any case good quality stocks, structural growth stories that we wanted to buy, where now, they are pricing in a lot of negatives. So, I would say some more time to go, some more downside in the market over the next weeks, but next three months would be a good time to start building the portfolio.

Reema: There has clearly been a lot of dislocation in the markets globally as well as domestically. For 2017, could you give us the top-three themes, for instance, towards the end of the year e-governance companies, etc. have also emerged as a big theme. As we stand at the cusp of 2017, what will be the big-three themes to play?

A: As far as India is concerned, two years back we were of the opinion that infrastructure spending, especially led by government and private spending will be the key drivers but that has not happened to the extent that one expected it to happen. The other thing that had developed was strong rural and urban consumption which I think, will continue. So, the setback that we have seen over the last few weeks is temporary and urban and rural consumption should continue to be the theme that one should play. The emerging sectors like financial technology (fintech) and e-governance, etc. are good sectors to be in but my guess is most of the opportunities are still not listed. They are still in the digital space.

Reema: So urban and rural consumption is going to be the big play for 2017?

A: Absolutely.

Latha: You said that now is the time to pick up the long-term stories, the structural stories. What are these structural stories?

A: Pretty much the same as what we have seen over 2016 which is public sector banks for example, giving away market share to the private sector as well as to the non-banking finance company (NBFC) space including the microfinance space, etc.

Latha: So private sector, NBFC and especially microfinance NBFC would be your pick?

A: Absolutely. And of course, the general consumption stories especially on the discretionary side and now in this last couple of months even the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) space, which we thought was quite expensive, has corrected decently. So, in the consumption space, many more opportunities are opening up compared to a couple of months back.

Reema: In the consumption space, how would you play it because there are the likes of Jubilant Foodworks , etc. where the business model to some extent has been disrupted because of what has happened and the stocks have gotten derated. So, it is a very broad theme so if you could elaborate a little more?

A: In consumption we have typically been looking at the underpenetrated segments.

Reema: Which are the underpenetrated segments?

A: For example, vis-à-vis two-wheelers we have been more bullish on cars because the underpenetration in cars relatively is much higher than the two-wheeler segment. However, within the two-wheelers, we look at companies which have succeeded based on certain niche segments and have delivered consistent growth. So, broadly speaking, while consumption will remain a theme, we would then pick and choose the segments which are relatively still underpenetrated and have much more leeway to grow in terms of per capita consumption.

Reema: So car is one, any other segment in consumption?

A: I would say that the NBFC space is also linked to consumption whether it is in terms of durable financing, car financing, auto financing, loan against property, personal loans, etc. these are segments which are still underpenetrated. So, that can continue to grow for a while.

Latha: Is there money to be made in bonds in 2017?

A: Yes. Probably not as much as in 2016, but still there is some juice left. We do expect a couple of rate cuts in the next year which would leave some juice n the bond markets too.



