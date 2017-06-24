App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 24, 2017 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt clears proposal for setting up airport in Greater Noida's Jewar, likely to be operational in 5-6 yrs

The government has cleared a proposal for setting up a greenfield airport in Jewar in Greater Noida, which is likely to be operational in the next five to six years.

Govt clears proposal for setting up airport in Greater Noida's Jewar, likely to be operational in 5-6 yrs

The government has cleared a proposal for setting up a greenfield airport in Jewar in Greater Noida, which is likely to be operational in the next five to six years.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said at a press briefing here today that "in-principle clearance has been granted" for the airport.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has notified 3,000 hectares of land for a world-class international airport, Raju added.

"Noida International Airport will cater to 30-50 million passengers per year over the next 10-15 years," Raju tweeted.

The airport will help reduce congestion at the Delhi international airport.

"In Delhi, we are expecting 91 million passengers by 2020 and 109 million passengers by 2024," Raju told reporters.

tags #Current Affairs #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.