Brokers Forum awaits BSE direction on Aadhaar implementation
The BSE Brokers Forum today said it will await direction from the stock exchange on mandatory implementation of Aadhaar for capital market transactions.
The reaction comes following the Supreme Court's landmark ruling today that privacy is a fundamental right under the Constitution.
The ruling was given on a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing the benefits of various social welfare schemes. The petitions also argued that Aadhaar, when used by commercial organisations, is a breach of privacy.