Innovation in agri research can double farmers' income: MoS for Agriculture Sudarshan Bhagat

Sep 01, 2017 09:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Innovation in research and agriculture can create new jobs and double the income of farmers, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Sudarshan Bhagat said today.

More than 58 percent of the rural families are dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, he said at the inaugural session of a one-day Stakeholders' Consultative Workshop here.

Bhagat said agriculture, like irrigation facilities, storage and cold storage, has immense potential with increase in basic infrastructure.

Factors such as low transaction cost and time, better port gate management and better fiscal incentives will contribute to the development of the sector.

Addressing the workshop focusing on science, technology and research and development activities in the field of agriculture, Sandeep Verma, Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Rajasthan, said agriculture plays an important role in the economic development of the state.

Not only has agriculture contributed to increasing the gross domestic product of the state, but as a result, there has been increase in employment opportunities for the state's population as well, he said.

tags #Economy

