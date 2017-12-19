Samsung, UNESCO partner for videos on Indian heritage sites

Samsung India has entered into a partnership with UNESCO to launch virtual reality content and 360-degree videos on Indian heritage sites.

"Samsung India has entered into a partnership with UNESCO MGIEP (Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development) to launch 360 video and virtual reality (VR) content of two magnificent Indian heritage sites, the Sun Temple in Konark, Odisha and Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh," the company said in a statement.

The project will provide experiential educational content to students across the country.

"The immersive content will also be available to students at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), where Samsung Smart Class have been set up in over 500 schools since 2013," it added.

There are 36 UNESCO heritage sites in India at present.

Samsung India said it may take up more sites to develop 360 video and VR content in future.