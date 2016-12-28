Banks likely to cut savings deposit rates

It is likely that two PSU banks will cut savings deposit rates, reports Mint. Banks have been coming to terms with the huge liquidity in the system ever since the popular Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were rendered illegal on November 8.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 28, 2016, 08.17 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks likely to cut savings deposit rates

It is likely that two PSU banks will cut savings deposit rates, reports Mint. Banks have been coming to terms with the huge liquidity in the system ever since the popular Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were rendered illegal on November 8.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Banks likely to cut savings deposit rates

It is likely that two PSU banks will cut savings deposit rates, reports Mint. Banks have been coming to terms with the huge liquidity in the system ever since the popular Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were rendered illegal on November 8.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Banks likely to cut savings deposit rates
Moneycontrol Bureau

It is likely that two PSU banks will cut savings deposit rates, reports Mint . Banks have been coming to terms with the huge liquidity in the system ever since the popular Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were rendered illegal on November 8.

This reduction in savings rates, if it happens, will be the first such cut enforced after the RBI deregulated it five years ago. This could trigger a cut in lending rates, too, adds the article.

"The time has come to cut interest rates on savings deposit rates. We could expect an announcement on the new rate with effect from January," said the Chairman of a mid-sized public sector bank to the newspaper. 

The bank official mentioned that he was eyeing at least 50 basis point cut from the current 4 percent. 
Tags  PSU banks savings rates interest rates
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Banks likely to cut savings deposit rates

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login