Dec 28, 2016, 08.17 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
It is likely that two PSU banks will cut savings deposit rates, reports Mint. Banks have been coming to terms with the huge liquidity in the system ever since the popular Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were rendered illegal on November 8.
Banks likely to cut savings deposit rates
