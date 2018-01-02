App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 02, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apar Industries enters into JV agreement with PPS Motors

Apar Industries Limited (AIL) has entered into a Joint venture agreement with M/s. PPS Motors Private Limited (PMPL) and Other and for the purpose incorporated a Company in the name of 'Ampoil Apar Lubricants Private Limited' (AALPL).

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We wish to inform you that the Company, M/s. Apar Industries Limited (AIL) has entered into a Joint venture agreement with M/s. PPS Motors Private Limited (PMPL) and Other and for the purpose incorporated a Company in the name of 'Ampoil Apar Lubricants Private Limited' (AALPL). AALPL will market Lubricants in the AMPOIL Brand which is a brand owned by PPS Business Solutions. The focus will be to sell Lubricants to State Government, Central Government, Public Sector or Semi-Government, Defense and Original Equipment Manufacturers. The share of the Company in the Joint Venture is 40%. There is no impact on management and control of the Company.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.