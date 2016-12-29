Expect Nifty to take support at 7896: Dynamic Levels

According to a report by Dynamic Levels, Nifty is expected to take support of its recent low of 7896. As 8148 is the one week high of Nifty future, it may act as a major resistance with the next target as 8264.

According to a report by Dynamic Levels, Nifty is expected to take support of its recent low of 7896. As 8148 is the one week high of Nifty future, it may act as a major resistance with the next target as 8264.

Market to remain volatile ahead of F&O expiry today, crucial support at 7896



The Indian benchmark index

and closed at 8034 a day before expiry. Market are expected to remain volatile today because of F&O expiry.



Nifty is expected to take support of its recent low of 7896. As 8148 is the one week high of Nifty future, it may act as a major resistance with the next target as 8264.



Bank Nifty has major support at 17606 and resistance at 18027 above which next target is 18274.



