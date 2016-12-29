Expect Nifty to take support at 7896: Dynamic Levels

According to a report by Dynamic Levels, Nifty is expected to take support of its recent low of 7896. As 8148 is the one week high of Nifty future, it may act as a major resistance with the next target as 8264.
Dec 29, 2016, 09.00 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Nifty to take support at 7896: Dynamic Levels

According to a report by Dynamic Levels, Nifty is expected to take support of its recent low of 7896. As 8148 is the one week high of Nifty future, it may act as a major resistance with the next target as 8264.

Expect Nifty to take support at 7896: Dynamic Levels

According to a report by Dynamic Levels, Nifty is expected to take support of its recent low of 7896. As 8148 is the one week high of Nifty future, it may act as a major resistance with the next target as 8264.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market to remain volatile ahead of F&O expiry today, crucial support at 7896

Indian Market Outlook:

The Indian benchmark index Nifty showed profit booking after touching 8100
and closed at 8034 a day before expiry. Market are expected to remain volatile today because of F&O expiry.

Nifty is expected to take support of its recent low of 7896. As 8148 is the one week high of Nifty future, it may act as a major resistance with the next target as 8264.

Bank Nifty has major support at 17606 and resistance at 18027 above which next target is 18274.

Nifty Future is opening at 8028 as per SGX Nifty at 8:40 am IST, 6 points below its previous close of 8034.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.