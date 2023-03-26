 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Zydus recalls over 55,000 bottles of generic drug in US

PTI
Mar 26, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

The affected lot is manufactured by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences and marketed in the US by New Jersey-based Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.

Representative Image

Drug firm Zydus Lifesciences is recalling over 55,000 bottles of generic medication in the US market due to failed impurities specifications.

As per the latest enforcement report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc is recalling 21,936 (30 count) and 33,096 (100 count) bottles of Colchicine tablets, which are used to treat gout.

The affected lot is manufactured by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences and marketed in the US by New Jersey-based Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.

USFDA said the company is recalling the product due to "failed impurities/ degradation specifications".