WHO says all parties in Sudan conflict must provide access to medical facilities

Reuters
Apr 18, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST

The United Nations has warned of a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, including the near collapse of the health system.

The World Health Organization's chief called on Tuesday for the parties in the conflict in Sudan to provide access to medical facilities to all those requiring care, warning that medical supplies and personnel in the capital are running low.

"I want to be very clear: All parties must ensure unrestricted and safe access to health facilities for those injured and everyone in need of medical care," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing.

His comments came shortly after Sudan's rival commanders agreed a 24-hour ceasefire from Tuesday evening, after pressure from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken over deadly fighting that has engulfed the capital Khartoum.

