Taiwan ruling party loses local elections in setback for pro-independence faction

Pranay Sharma
Nov 29, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST

President Tsai Ing-wen stepped down as DPP chair but she could use her influence to diminish the rhetoric to separate from the mainland or heighten tension with China before the 2024 presidential election.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech

Taiwan’s China-sceptic President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after it lost local elections to the opposition Kuomintang over the weekend, suggesting voters were more concerned about domestic issues than Beijing’s territorial claims.

The DPP has been in power since 2016 and Tsai still has a little more than a year left of her current second term as president. But the outcome of the November 26 elections will shape the race to replace Tsai and could hasten the process of her becoming a lame-duck president for the rest of her term.

“The election results were not as expected... I ought to shoulder all the responsibility and I am resigning as DPP chairwoman immediately,” Tsai said.

The local elections in Taiwan normally do not generate much interest outside the island. But they were closely followed in China and the US this year.

In their first in-person meeting on the side-lines of the G20 summit in Bali this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Joe Biden that Taiwan was the first “red line” that should never be crossed if the US wanted to have a competitive but healthy relationship with China.

Beijing’s concerns