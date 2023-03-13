 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

SVB solution ensures taxpayer dollars are not put at risk: Joe Biden

PTI
Mar 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

In a late-night statement on Sunday, Biden also announced that on Monday morning he will deliver remarks on how the US will maintain a resilient banking system to protect the economic recovery.

US President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. US payrolls rose in February by more than expected while a broad measure of monthly wage growth slowed, offering a mixed picture as the Federal Reserve considers whether to step up the pace of interest-rate hikes. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden has assured the American people and businesses that a resolution of the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank will not put taxpayer's money at risk, and they can have confidence that their bank deposits would be there when they need it.

In a late-night statement on Sunday, Biden also announced that on Monday morning he will deliver remarks on how the US will maintain a resilient banking system to protect the economic recovery.

The California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed on Friday by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation which later appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as its receiver.

Industry watchers expect a quick takeover of the bank as it has enough assets that can be liquidated to return money to the clients.