Pervez Musharraf, former Pakistan president, passes away

General Pervez Musharraf (Retd), has passed away after prolonged illness, as per reports in Pakistan media. The former President of Pakistan died at American Hospital Dubai, PTI reported citing Geo News. He was 79.

Earlier in June 2022, amid rumours of his demise, Musharraf's family had taken to social media to inform that he is “going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible”.

Family of the former Pakistan Army chief’s had clarified that his organs were malfunctioning. The statement read: "Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible, and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living.”

Musharraf has been living in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2016, after he was granted bail to seek medical treatment abroad. Through the years reports of his poor health have done the round and he was unable to travel back to face his conviction for treason in 2020. He was sentenced to death in absentia at the hearing.

Born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi (pre-Independence India), his family moved to Karachi in 1947. He joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 and was a graduate of the Army Staff and Command College, Quetta. He took over post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008. Musharraf took over command of the Pakistan government via coup in 1999 by ousting then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He aligned the country with the US after the 9/11 terror attacks and approved NATO's movements of military equipment to land-locked Afghanistan via Pakistan. He also opened Pakistan's air bases for logistical support to the US.

In 2007, he imposed emergency in Pakistan and placed many judges across the country under house arrest. On resuming office in 2013, Sharif accused Musharraf of treason. The formal charge was brought in 2014 and a death sentence given in 2020. Musharraf's relationship with India had its highs and lows as well. Musharraf, who as the Pakistan army chief launched the Kargil war in 1999, made a serious effort to resolve the Kashmir issue after taking over as the president after a coup in October of that year. He even visited India in 2001 for the Agra summit which unravelled spectacularly. The same year the attack on the Indian Parliament brought the two countries on the brink of war. A few months later, efforts were made to improve ties and it is believed that back-channel talks between the two sides continued to resolve the Kashmir issue but didn't result in a solution after Musharraf to quit as the president in 2008. A few months later, Mumbai was attacked and the relationship never recovered. In exile, Musharraf seemed to have gone back to his old ways. In an interview in 2017, the former president said he was the biggest supporter of Lashkar-e-Taiba and its founder Hafiz Saeed, who masterminded several attacks against India, including the 26/11 Mumbai strikes. He said Saeed was "involved in Kashmir" and he supported his involvement (With wire inputs)

Moneycontrol News