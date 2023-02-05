 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pervez Musharraf, former Pakistan president, passes away

Feb 05, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

The former President of Pakistan died at a hospital in Dubai after prolonged illness

General Pervez Musharraf (Retd), has passed away after prolonged illness, as per reports in Pakistan media. The former President of Pakistan died at American Hospital Dubai, PTI reported citing Geo News. He was 79.

Earlier in June 2022, amid rumours of his demise, Musharraf's family had taken to social media to inform that he is “going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible”.

Family of the former Pakistan Army chief’s had clarified that his organs were malfunctioning. The statement read: "Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis).  Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible, and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living.”

Musharraf has been living in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2016, after he was granted bail to seek medical treatment abroad. Through the years reports of his poor health have done the round and he was unable to travel back to face his conviction for treason in 2020. He was sentenced to death in absentia at the hearing.