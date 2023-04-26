 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OpenAI offers new privacy options for ChatGPT

Bloomberg
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

The startup said Tuesday that ChatGPT users can now turn off their chat histories by clicking a toggle switch in their account settings.

OpenAI is letting people opt to withhold their ChatGPT conversations from use in training the artificial intelligence company’s models. The move could be a privacy safeguard for people who sometimes share sensitive information with the popular AI chatbot.

The startup said Tuesday that ChatGPT users can now turn off their chat histories by clicking a toggle switch in their account settings. When people do this, their conversations will no longer be saved in ChatGPT’s history sidebar (located on the left side of the webpage), and OpenAI’s models won’t use that data to improve over time.

OpenAI is aiming to make people feel more comfortable using the chatbot for all kinds of applications. For example, during a demo of the feature on Monday, the company used the example of planning a surprise birthday party.

“We want to move more in this direction where people who are using our products can decide how their data is being used — if it’s being used for training or not,” OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati said.