Key iPhone supplier expects orders to drop on weak tech demand

Bloomberg
Dec 07, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST

Mobile industry bellwether Murata Manufacturing Co. expects Apple Inc. to reduce iPhone 14 production plans further in the coming months because of weak demand, which would force the supplier to again cut its outlook for its handset-component business.

“Judging by handset availability in stores, I see a downward revision happening,” Murata President Norio Nakajima said in an interview. “I hope that it won’t be too deep.”

Apple has trimmed iPhone output on softening demand and may slash production further, Bloomberg reported last month. Nakajima’s comments add to the evidence of slowing spending by consumers hit by rising interest rates, elevated inflation and sputtering economic growth.

Nakajima didn’t identify Apple by name — common practice for suppliers to the infamously secretive company. Yet Apple is his key US customer and he didn’t deny that his references were to the iPhone giant.

Murata has already cut its global smartphone production forecast for this fiscal year a few times. The company initially anticipated in April that handset makers would produce 1.37 billion units, a slight increase from 1.36 billion in the previous fiscal year. It lowered its prediction to less than 1.2 billion in October, then 1.09 billion two weeks later — both because of weaker demand for lower-end phones in China. Nakajima said the latest estimate is 1.08 billion, a slight downward revision because of slower sales of handsets by Chinese manufacturers.

“If our forecast was to fall further, that would be because of the US customer,” he said.