Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau reach deal to stop asylum seekers at unofficial crossings

Reuters
Mar 24, 2023 / 06:14 AM IST

The revised Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA) will be discussed on Friday at the meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, with the official announcement likely afterward.

US President Joe Biden

The United States and Canada reached a deal aimed at stopping asylum seekers entering the shared land border via unofficial crossings, but the two sides still need to iron out details when they meet, a Canadian government source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Thursday.

Trudeau has been under pressure to stop the flow of asylum seekers in Quebec, the mainly French-speaking province where he holds his parliamentary seat.

Biden arrived in Canada on Thursday on his long-delayed visit to express unity on Ukraine, and will address Parliament on Friday with Trudeau.