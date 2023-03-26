 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISRO's LVM3 successfully injects 36 satellites into intended orbits

PTI
Mar 26, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST

The 43.5 metre tall rocket blasted off at a prefixed time of 9 am today, from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, about 135 kms from Chennai, at the end of a 24.30 hour countdown.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s heaviest LVM3 rocket on Sunday successfully placed 36 internet satellites of UK-based OneWeb group company into intended orbits.

The 43.5 metre tall rocket blasted off at a prefixed time of 9 am today, from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, about 135 kms from Chennai, at the end of a 24.30 hour countdown. This is the second dedicated mission of NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation.

ISRO had signed an agreement with Network Access Associates Ltd, United Kingdom, a OneWeb Group Company, for the launch of 72 satellites into Low-Earth orbits (LEO). The first batch of 36 satellites were launched on October 23, 2022 by ISRO, and the second batch today. OneWeb is a global communication network powered from space, enabling connectivity for governments and businesses.

Soon after takeoff, the rocket sequentially deployed the satellites into multiple orbits. While the first set of 16 satellites were injected around 20 minutes after lift off, the remaining satellites were placed into intended orbits later. ISRO said, ”LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission is accomplished.