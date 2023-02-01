 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Snap swings to quarterly net loss, expects lower Q1 revenue; shares fall

Feb 01, 2023 / 06:09 AM IST

Shares of Snap fell 13% to $10.30 in trading after the bell. Meta shares fell 2% and Alphabet dropped 1%. Pinterest dropped 5%.

Snap Inc on Tuesday swung to a net loss in the fourth quarter and said revenue could decline in the current quarter by as much as 10% as it faces fierce competition from rivals like TikTok and weak advertising demand.

The owner of photo messaging app Snapchat is the first of the major digital advertising platforms to report quarterly results, which often provide an early signal for platforms like Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet's Google, which report results this week.

In a letter to investors, Snap said a weakening economy, increased competition from other social media platforms and "platform policy changes" continued to hurt its business.