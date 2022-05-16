 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried says Bitcoin has no future as a payments network

Reuters
May 16, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

"The Bitcoin network is not a payments network and it is not a scaling network," the report quoted FTX founder and Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried as saying.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX's founder has said that Bitcoin has no future as a payments network and criticized the digital currency for its inefficiency and high environmental costs, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, touched its lowest since December 2020 last week after the collapse of TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin.

first published: May 16, 2022 10:12 am
