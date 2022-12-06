 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Former scientist at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 06, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Since the pandemic broke out, the Wuhan lab has been the centre of heated debates over the origins of COVID. Both Chinese government officials and lab workers have been denying that the virus originated there.

A file image of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China (Image: AFP)

US-based scientist, Andrew Huff, who worked at a controversial research lab in China's Wuhan, has said that COVID-19 was a "man-made virus" that leaked from the facility.

COVID was leaked from Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a state-run and funded research facility, two years ago, news agency ANI reported quoting an article published in the New York Post. The article mentioned US-based researcher Andrew Huff's statement in the British newspaper The Sun.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify these reports.

In Huff's latest book, "The Truth About Wuhan," he claims that the pandemic was caused by the US government's funding of coronaviruses in China. Excerpts of epidemiologist Andrew Huff's book have been out in the UK-based tabloid The Sun.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

Also Read | China set to ease COVID curbs further as markets cheer change of tack

Huff claims in his book that China's gain-of-function experiments were conducted with inadequate security, resulting in a leak at the Wuhan lab, according to New York Post.