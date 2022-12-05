English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China may announce 10 new COVID measures on December 7: Sources

    China may eventually downgrade its management of COVID-19 as a top-level Category A infectious disease to a less strict Category B disease as early as January, the sources said on Monday.

    Reuters
    December 05, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
    China COVID-19

    China COVID-19

    China may announce 10 new COVID-19 management measures as early as Wednesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, supplementing the 20 measures unveiled in November that set off a wave of COVID-easing steps across the nation.

    China may eventually downgrade its management of COVID-19 as a top-level Category A infectious disease to a less strict Category B disease as early as January, the sources said on Monday.

    The National Health Commission did not immediately respond to a Reuters fax seeking comment.
    Reuters
    Tags: #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News
    first published: Dec 5, 2022 02:01 pm