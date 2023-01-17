 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explainer: The endless US debt ceiling crisis

Amol Agrawal
Jan 17, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST

If the US Congress does not revise the debt ceiling and the time period lapses, the Treasury can manage the crisis and avoid default by using extraordinary measures.

The founders of the US wished to limit the borrowing power of the Federal government. (Representative Image)

Janet Yellen, secretary of the US Treasury, wrote to the Congressional leadership last week to say that the government will reach the statutory debt limit of $31.381 trillion on January 19, 2023.

“Once the limit is reached, Treasury will need to start taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations,” she said in the letter.

This explainer helps understand the debt ceiling crisis and the way forward for the US government.

What is a debt ceiling?

Like all economic entities, governments also need to manage their income and expenditure. The government’s income are tax and non-tax receipts, whereas expenses are payments for several public goods and services.

Generally, the government’s expenditure exceeds its income, leading to what is called the budget deficit. The government manages the budget deficit by borrowing from the financial markets through the issue of bonds. If the government continues to run deficits over the years, it accumulates and becomes known as the debt of the government.