Chinese search giant Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style bot

Bloomberg
Jan 30, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

China’s largest search engine company plans to debut a ChatGPT-style application in March, initially embedding it into its main search services, said the person, asking to remain unidentified discussing private information.

Baidu Inc. is planning to roll out an artificial intelligence chatbot service similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, according to a person familiar with the matter, potentially China’s most prominent entry in a race touched off by the tech phenomenon.

The tool, whose name hasn’t been decided, will allow users to get conversation-style search results much like OpenAI’s popular platform.
The company’s shares rose as much as 5.8% after Bloomberg’s report, the largest intraday gain in almost four weeks.

Baidu has spent billions of dollars researching AI in a years-long effort to transition from online marketing to deeper technology. Its Ernie system — a large-scale machine-learning model that’s been trained on data over several years — will be the foundation of its upcoming ChatGPT-like tool, the person said. A Baidu representative declined to comment.