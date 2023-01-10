 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

China eyes cornering another green energy market: Hydrogen

Bloomberg
Jan 10, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

As the world sprints to decarbonize, the next round of competition revolves around a device called an electrolyzer.

A hydrogen electrolysis plant at Energiepark Mainz in Mainz, Germany. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

A decade ago, China used low prices to dominate solar manufacturing, wiping out Western competitors just as worldwide demand for panels started to soar. The US and Europe are determined not to let the same thing happen with hydrogen.

As the world sprints to decarbonize, the next round of competition revolves around a device called an electrolyzer. Plug these into clean electricity such as solar power, and it's possible to extract hydrogen from water without producing any planet-warming emissions. That's a crucial step in creating a green fuel capable of decarbonizing such industries as steel, cement or shipping.

Companies around the world are already revving up electrolyzer production, green hydrogen plants are under construction, and the industry is finally making the leap from pilot projects to industrial scale. BloombergNEF, a clean energy research group, estimates worldwide electrolyzer production will need to grow 91 times by 2030 to meet demand. But many Western clean tech veterans eye the emerging competition with a queasy feeling of déjà vu. More than 40% of all electrolyzers made today come from China, according to BNEF.

Chinese electrolyzers aren’t as efficient as those made in the US and Europe, but they cost far less—about a quarter of what Western companies charge. Chinese electrolyzer companies still largely serve their domestic market, but they’re starting to expand sales overseas.

“I’ve heard too many government officials say we cannot repeat the experience of solar again,” said BNEF hydrogen analyst Xiaoting Wang.