Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy after launch failure squeezed finances

Reuters
Apr 05, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday after the satellite launching business struggled to secure long-term funding following a failed launch in January.

The filing comes less than two years after Virgin Orbit went public at a valuation of roughly $3 billion. But the January mishap left the company scrambling for new funding and forced it to halt operations.

"We believe that the Chapter 11 process represents the best path forward to identify and finalize an efficient and value-maximizing sale," Virgin Orbit Chief Executive Dan Hart said in a statement.

The company, which was spun off from space tourism firm Virgin Galactic (SPCE.N) in 2017, sends satellites into orbit using rockets launched from a modified Boeing (BA.N) 747 plane.