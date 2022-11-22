 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bob Iger takes first steps to Disney in memo to staff

Bloomberg
Nov 22, 2022 / 06:54 AM IST

“Over the coming weeks, we will begin implementing organizational and operating changes within the company,” Iger said Monday in a memo. “It is my intention to restructure things in a way that honors and respects creativity as the heart and soul of who we are.”

Bob Iger (Image: Reuters)

Bob Iger, Walt Disney Co.’s returning chief executive officer, took his first steps toward reorganizing the entertainment giant, asking his deputies to rethink the corporate structure and announcing the departure of a top manager.

Top Disney officers overseeing finance, film, TV and sports will come up with a new framework for the company in the coming weeks. That suggests Iger will unwind a reorganization by predecessor Bob Chapek that took decision-making away from division heads. As part of his memo, Iger said the company’s head of media distribution, Kareem Daniel, will leave the company.

Iger, 71, who led Disney from 2005 to 2020, was brought back to lead the company late Sunday. He returns with Disney shares headed toward their biggest yearly decline since the 1970s, the result of growing losses in streaming and fraying cable-TV viewership. Profit in the just-ended fiscal year was less than half the $10.6 billion reported in 2018. In a filing Monday, Disney said it will pay him $27 million a year for two years.

Streaming Losses

Iger will need to articulate a clear path to profitability in streaming, according to Citigroup Inc. analyst Jason Bazinet.