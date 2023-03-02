 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosTrendsCurrent Affairs

LIVE: S Jaishankar's Address At G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting In Delhi | G20 In India

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

Watch the speech from S Jaishankar at the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Delhi.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #EAM #External Affairs #G20 #Jaishankar #MEA #S Jaishankar #video
first published: Mar 2, 2023 04:40 pm