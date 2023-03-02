GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
News
Videos
Trends
Current Affairs
LIVE: S Jaishankar's Address At G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting In Delhi | G20 In India
Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST
Watch the speech from S Jaishankar at the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Delhi.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#EAM
#External Affairs
#G20
#Jaishankar
#MEA
#S Jaishankar
#video
first published: Mar 2, 2023 04:40 pm