Live: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in conversation with Google CEO Sundar Pichai | Google for India

Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

Watch Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, chat with Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Tune into the conversation live. Google For India.

first published: Dec 19, 2022 11:47 am