RBI Monetary Policy | How can NRIs and foreigners use UPI for payments while in India? Step-by-step guide

In its latest policy statement, the RBI proposed that it will extend UPI facilities for merchant payments to travellers coming from abroad - both foreigners and NRIs. Earlier, the UPI facility was extended to NRIs from 10 countries only, who have Indian bank accounts. Now, how exactly will people who don’t have Indian mobile numbers or bank accounts when they land in the country be able to use UPI apps like Google pay or Paytm? Latha Venkatesh explains the exact process, right from when one lands in India. Watch!