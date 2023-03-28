LIVE: Jim Rogers Exclusive | Global banking crisis, era of high interest rates, view on India & more

Is the worst of the global banking crisis behind us? Jim Rogers, Author of Street Smarts: Adventures on the Road and in the Markets and Chairman of Rogers Holdings shares his views on the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse and Credit Suisse turmoil, and on global central banks, and their attempts to tame soaring inflation. In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol’s Senior Consulting Editor, N Mahalakshmi, he also shares his thoughts on where India stands when compared to other emerging markets and whether gold holds more clout over equities as an asset class at the current juncture. Watch!