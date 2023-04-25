 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's cotton output expected to decline | Crop production lowest in two decades | Commodities Live

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

Cotton prices see a six-week low. India's cotton output is expected to decline by 23.05mln bales. We talk about soft commodities dividends on global demand in this edition of Commodities. Watch Commodities Live with Manisha Gupta.

first published: Apr 25, 2023 02:03 pm