Zomato CEO’s ‘extra-terrestrial’ tweet leaves Twitter confused

Sanya Jain
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal says the company is on the lookout for people who would demonstrate “extra-terrestrial performance.”

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal: "This is the best time to be on the lookout for great talent. "

A series of high-profile exits at Zomato over the last few weeks raised questions about the company’s work culture, but CEO Deepinder Goyal says Zomato does not have an attrition problem.

Deepinder Goyal cited the large number of employees who have spent more than 7 years at Zomato as proof that the organisation does not have a problem retaining talent.

“There’s been a lot of chatter about the culture at Zomato after a series of exits over the last few months,” the CEO of Zomato said in a note shared on social media Tuesday. “Well, here’s a fact – there are more than 200 people at Zomato who have spent more than 7 years at the company.

“More than 50% of the top 50 people at Zomato are more than 7 years old at the company. Many of these folks are at their second (and third) stint at Zomato and have been around since 2011/12,” Goyal said.