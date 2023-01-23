No employee has been laid off: Zomato after pausing 10-minute food delivery service Instant

Amid reports of Zomato shutting down its 10-minute food delivery service 'Zomato Instant', the company told CNBC-TV18 that it is not shutting down the service. It also clarified that no employee has been laid off due to the development.

"Instant is not shutting down. We are working on a new menu with our partners and rebranding the business. All finishing stations remain intact, and no people are impacted by this decision," Zomato told the publication.

The announcement comes amid fears of a layoff in the food delivery service company as its rival Swiggy fired 380 employees.

Launched in March 2022, Zomato Instant was targeted at customers for whom the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato was too slow.

