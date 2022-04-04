Zoho's Sridhar Vembu reveals he doesn't have a brokerage account. Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath responds

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu -- one of the richest men in the country --revealed on Monday that he does not have a brokerage account. He was in conversation with Nithin Kamath, CEO of broking major Zerodha in a chat hosted by Moneycontrol.

Both the new-age entrepreneurs who built profitable, billion-dollar businesses were talking about what keeps them grounded. While Sridhar Vembu said that coding was his version of spirituality, for Kamath, it was about how he could help people with their valuation.

"Right now, for me, everyday is about what can we do to help someone do better with their money because I know that at the end of the day, if we do well, more Indians will back more Indian entrepreneurs and reduce our dependency on the West," Kamath said. "That's what keeps me going."

Responding to this, Vembu revealed that he does not have a brokerage account. "Actually, I have never actually traded. In fact, I don't even have a brokerage account," he said.



When Kamath was asked if he would make a pitch to add the Zoho CEO on Zerodha, he said, "I don't think Sridhar (Vembu) has to invest in the markets. He's helping enough startups and entrepreneurs."

"The idea of investing is to help entrepreneurs and as long as it is being done, doing it through public or private markets does not matter."

The billionaire CEOs -- who grew up in middle class families -- also spoke about how they would like their children to imbibe the same values.