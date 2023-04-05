Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath are new entrants on the Forbes billionaires list 2023. They rank at...

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

Zerodha co-founders, Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, have made it to the Forbes 2023 billionaires list as new entrants this year. Nithin Kamath, who is the CEO of the company, has been ranked at 1104 with a whopping $2.7 billion in wealth, while his brother Nikhil Kamath has been placed at rank 2405 with $1.1 billion in wealth.

Zerodha, which was founded by the Kamath brothers in 2010, is a popular Indian financial services company that offers discount brokerage services for trading in stocks, currencies, and commodities. The company has disrupted the traditional brokerage industry in India by offering low-cost, user-friendly trading platforms to its clients.

Nithin and Nikhil Kamath's journey to becoming billionaires has been nothing short of inspiring. They grew up in a middle-class family in Bangalore, and their interest in the stock market started at a young age. Nithin dropped out of college to pursue trading full-time, while Nikhil went on to complete his studies and started working in the corporate sector.

In 2010, the brothers came together to start Zerodha, with the aim of making trading accessible and affordable for everyone. The company's innovative business model, which charges a flat fee per trade instead of a percentage of the trade value, quickly gained popularity among traders in India.