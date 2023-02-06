Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's son, mother perform Carnatic music on stage. Watch

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Sunday shared a video of his mother Revathi Kamath and son Kiaan performing at the Carnatic Music Festival in Mysuru. The child played the mridungam while his grandmother accompanied him on the veena.

Sharing a snippet of the performance on Twitter, Nithin Kamath wrote, "Ajji on the Veena performing with grandson Kiaan on the Mridungam. Ajji ensuring Carnatic music in the family continues to the next generation."

Revathi Kamath is a veena artiste and is also an environmentalist and leading landscaping architect. She also supported a community and revived a dry lake in Karnataka, Star of Mysore reported.

Meanwhile, several Twitter users praised the family for its involvement in music. "Grandparents are the best gurus for their grandchildren," Swaroop Kulkarni (@SwaroopKulkarn4) wrote.

"Mesmerizing coordination. Already connected by genes," another Twitter user The Corporate Soldiers (@corporatesoldr) commented.