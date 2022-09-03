English
    10 months after cancer diagnosis, Nithin Kamath’s wife is on road to recovery

    Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has said his wife has “bounced back in just ten months since her breast cancer diagnosis”

    Moneycontrol News
    September 03, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
    Nithin Kamath's wife Seema Patil was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2021 (Image credit: nithinkamath/Instagram)


    Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has said his wife has “bounced back in just ten months since her breast cancer diagnosis” and the extensive treatment that followed.

    Seema Patil was diagnosed with breast cancer in November. She underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation as part of her treatment.

    On Saturday, Nithin Kamath, 42, shared an update on his wife’s cancer journey on Instagram. He posted a photo that shows the two of them rock climbing and wrote: “Seema has bounced back in just ten months since her breast cancer diagnosis, the mastectomy, chemo, & radiation, thanks to her healthy lifestyle before and after.”

    The founder of stock brokerage firm Zerodha added that investing is not just about stocks and mutual funds, it’s also about taking care of one’s health. Take a look at his Instagram post below:


    Seema Patil has earlier spoken of her battle with cancer in a blog post. “I absolutely did everything possible to be healthy and I thought nothing could physically slow me down until I was diagnosed with breast cancer in Nov 2021,” she wrote.

    It was during a regular full-body check-up that Patil was diagnosed with cancer. She underwent extensive treatment, including chemotherapy that made her lose muscle mass and feel tired quicker.

    “Chemo drugs kill all growth cells within the body, which means that I am quickly losing muscle mass and feel tired much faster. I still try to get some form of exercise, not just for my body, but for my mind as well. Trying to do whatever to feel normal,” she wrote.

    Despite the exhausting nature of her treatment, Patil made sure to maintain her healthy lifestyle. A week after her mastectomy, she was back on the treadmill.
