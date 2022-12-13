World's most venomous snake Inland Taipan's single bite can kill over 100 people

Often cited as the world’s most venomous snake, the Inland Taipan is a shy reptile that is rarely spotted during the day. But, a bite from this Australian snake can kill more than 100 people.

The School of Chemistry, University of Bristol, ranks Inland Taipan at the top of its list of top 10 deadly snakes. "Fierce Snake or Inland Taipan (Oxyuranus microlepidotus), Australia... has the most toxic venom of any snake. Maximum yield recorded (for one bite) is 110mg," it stated. "That would probably be enough to kill over 100 people or 250,000 mice."

This snake has the deadliest venom based on median lethal dose, or LD50, tests on mice. According to Merriam-Webster, LD50 defines "the amount of a toxic agent (such as a poison, virus, or radiation) that is sufficient to kill 50 percent of a population of animals usually within a certain time."

Despite its "Fierce Snake" nickname, the inland taipan is regarded as being shy but will attack if provoked. They make single or multiple quick bites when they attack.

Symptoms after the bite include headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, collapse, and paralysis. The bite is also known to turn lethal unless immediate medical attention is given to the victim.

The inland taipan is a medium to large-sized snake, with a robust build and a deep, rectangular-shaped head with the head and neck being several to many shades darker than the body, according to the Australian Museum.

