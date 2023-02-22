 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World's largest four-day work week trial finds 61 per cent companies will stick to shorter hours

Associated Press
Feb 22, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

For companies that rolled out the four-day work week, whether it was one less workday a week or longer hours in parts of the year and shorter hours the rest of the time to make an average 32-hour week, revenue wasn't affected, the findings say.

For all those who participated in the four-day work week trial, there was a drop in the likelihood of employees quitting, down 57% compared with the same period a year earlier

Work less, get more. A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world's largest, has found that an overwhelming majority of the 61 companies that participated from June to December will keep going with the shorter hours and that most employees were less stressed and had better work-life balance.

That was all while companies reported revenue largely stayed the same during the trial period last year and even grew compared with the same six months a year earlier, according to findings released this week.

"We feel really encouraged by the results, which showed the many ways companies were turning the four-day week from a dream into a realistic policy, with multiple benefits," said David Frayne, research associate at University of Cambridge, who helped lead the team conducting employee interviews for the trial. "We think there is a lot here that ought to motivate other companies and industries to give it a try."

The university's team worked with researchers from Boston College; Autonomy, a research organization focused on the future of work; and the 4 Day Week Global nonprofit community to see how the companies from industries spanning marketing to finance to nonprofits and their 2,900 workers would respond to reduced work hours while pay stayed the same.