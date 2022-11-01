 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Won’t charge Rs 1600 per month’: Koo CEO asks Twitter users to switch over blue tick row

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

The co-founder and CEO of Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna, urged Twitter users to “switch to Koo” amid reports that Twitter is planning to start charging its users for a blue tick verification badge.

Indian microblogging platform Koo -- which began as an alternative to Twitter -- has no plans to start charging users for a verification badge, unlike its more famous competitor.

According to a report published in The Verge yesterday, Twitter owner Elon Musk wants to transform the platform’s Twitter Blue subscription plan into a more expensive feature that also verifies users. Twitter is planning to charge $19.99 (Rs 1,600) per month for the new Twitter Blue subscription, effectively putting in place a programme where users will be charged for verification.

The reported plan did not go down too well with many verified users of Twitter, who argued that a blue tick is a way to avoid impersonation on the platform and should not morph into a money-making tool for Musk.

Amid the row over blue tick on Twitter, Koo co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna clarified that Koo has no plans to charge its users for verification.

“Koo will not charge Rs. 1600 per month for a verification badge #switchtokoo,” Radhakrishna tweeted.

Nov 1, 2022 09:04 am
