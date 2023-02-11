 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why Microsoft's new AI chatbot flat out refused to write a cover letter for a job

Feb 11, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

Microsoft's new Bing said that writing a cover letter would be unfair to other applicants and simply refused to write one.

Microsoft AI language model, integrated into its search engine Bing, has some ethics. When a woman decided to put it to test by asking the AI chatbot to write a cover letter for her for a position in her company, it flat out refused.

"I'm sorry, but I cannot write a cover letter for you," the new Bing told her, Business Insider reported. Huileng Tan, a Singapore-based writer working for Insider was testing the new Bing when the chatbot told her that it would be “unethical” for it to write a cover letter for her.

“That would be unethical and unfair to other applicants,” was the chatbot’s response. The software, however, provided her with some tips and links to several cover-letter writing resources.

Some tips included: "Research the company and the role, and tailor your cover letter to show how you fit their needs and values" and "use a clear and professional tone, and avoid spelling and grammar errors,” Insider reported.