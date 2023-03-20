 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Why chef Vikas Khanna's mother drove Oscar winner Guneet Monga to the Golden Temple

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

In a clip, Guneet Monga, Vikas Khanna and their families are seen inside the Golden Temple and posing with the Oscar.

Guneet Monga at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Image: guneetmonga/Instagram)

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mother had promised two months ago that if Guneet Monga wins the Oscar (for “The Elephant Whisperers) this year, she would drive the producer to the Golden Temple in Amritsar to pay their respects.

And after India’s historic win at the 95th Academy Awards this year in the Best Documentary (Short) category, Monga returned with her Oscar and headed for the temple.

“From being a dreamer to becoming one of the most powerful producers in the World. Here it to you Guneet, you made every Indian wealthier. My Ma had said 2 months ago that if Guneet wins an Oscar, I’ll drive her to The Golden Temple,” Khanna wrote sharing a video from celebrations outside the airport where a large number of people had gathered to welcome Monga back.

In a following clip, Khanna, Monga and their families are seen inside the Golden Temple and the latter posed with her Oscar for photos.

“When you dedicate your honors to your ancestors. Thank you Guneet for showing us the power of humility & love. Your glory is forever immortal,” Khanna, who is also a director, wrote sharing the clip.