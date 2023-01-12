 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

WHO issues alert for 'substandard' Marion Biotech drugs linked to Uzbekistan tragedy

Ayushman Kumar
Jan 12, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

This is the second drug alert issued by WHO in a span of three months to Indian pharma company for manufacturing alleged contaminated cough syrup.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a Medical Product Alert for two substandard (contaminated) products made by Noida-based Marion Biotech. A cough syrup from the company was linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan.

The two products now under the WHO glare are Ambronol syrus and DOK-1 Max syrup. These products were reported to WHO on December 22. The WHO said substandard medical products are those that fail to meet quality standards or specifications and are therefore "out of specification".

This is the second medical product alert issued to an Indian company by the WHO for manufacturing adulterated drug.

The global body issued a medical alert for cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharma last October.

The WHO has said that Marion Biotech has not provided guarantees to them on the safety and quality of these products.

Also read: Exclusive | Uzbek Cough Syrup row: Drug regulators inspect Marion Biotech's manufacturing site