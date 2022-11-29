 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who is Nadav Lapid, Israeli filmmaker who criticised The Kashmir Files as ‘propaganda’

Sanya Jain
Nov 29, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Nadav Lapid is an Israeli screenwriter and film director who served as jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI)

Nadav Lapid, 47, the director behind critically-acclaimed films like Synonyms and Ahed's Knee.

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid is at the centre of a controversy for using his position as jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to criticise The Kashmir Files. Lapid had termed The Kashmir Files as "propaganda movie" and "vulgar" at the closing ceremony of IFFI in Goa on Monday night. In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, the director said he was "disturbed and shocked" to see the film being screened at the festival.

His remarks were condemned by the Israeli envoy to India, Naor Gilon, who said that Lapid had abused India’s invitation to chair the jury of the International Film Festival of India.

The Kashmir Files, released in theatres on March 11, was part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI and was screened on November 22. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Who is Nadav Lapid? Nadav Lapid, 47, is an Israeli screenwriter and film director. He was born in Tel Aviv, Israel on April 8, 1975 to writer Haim Lapid and film editor Era Lapid. The filmmaker is of Ashkenazi Jewish descent.

Lapid studied philosophy at Tel Aviv University and went on to serve in the Israel Defense Forces. After completing his conscription, he moved to Paris.

Lapid later returned to Israel to pursue a degree at the Sam Spiegel Film and Television School in Jerusalem. His career in filmmaking started in 2011 with Policeman, the feature film which won the Locarno Festival Special Jury Prize at the Locarno International Film Festival that year.

His 2014 film The Kindergarten Teacher was featured in the 2014 International Critics' Week and remade in English with Maggie Gyllenhaal.