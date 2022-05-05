When is Mother’s Day 2022? Date, significance, funny wishes

Mother’s Day is celebrated on different days in different parts of the world. In India, America and about other 40 countries, it is observed on May 8.

The day is celebrated in honour of mothers. According to the Britannica, during the Middle Ages, "the custom developed of allowing those who had moved away to visit their mothers on Laetare Sunday, the fourth Sunday of Lent".

This developed into Mothering Sunday in Britain, where it continued into modern times till it was replaced by Mother’s Day on May 12, 1907, when Philadelphia resident Anna Jarvis hosted a Mother’s Day Service of Worship in the church of Grafton, West Virginia, in honour of her late mother.

Over time, the day began to include celebration of motherly figures such as grandmothers and aunts as well.

The day started gaining popularity, and within five years of its observance, it was celebrated in almost every state of the United States. It was later also declared a national holiday in the US.

Here are a few humourous wishes for Mother's Day 2022:

Moms are like buttons—they hold everything together.

My love for you is bigger than the pile of laundry in my room.

If I wrote down all the reasons I love you, it'd take up a whole book!

I love you Mom even though I'll never accept your friend request.

Mom, you deserve the world. But for now, I hope this card will do!

You're the best mom ever—just look at me, I turned out amazing!

Raising me took a lot of patience—thank you for everything that you've done!

