Mother’s Day 2021 | Five handy, user-friendly gadgets you can gift your mom

Mother's Day 2021 will be marked on May 9 in India.

Mothers are Godsent and every day should be celebrated as Mother’s Day. But now that we have earmarked a day to celebrate all mothers across the world, we must all strive to pamper her and make the day extra special. We suggest you take a break from the ordinary this year and gift your mom a gadget that would make her life simpler and come in handy at the same time. Here's a list of tech gifts that would make for the finest Mother’s Day gift and scream "I Love You, Mom".

Sennheiser MTW-2: These premium wireless earbuds have 7 mm dynamic drivers, which enhance the experience by offering a deep bass, natural mids, and clear, detailed treble. The Sennheiser MTW-2 earbuds offer active noise cancellation, which means your mom would be able to switch off the outside world and drown in some pure sensory indulgence. The Sennheiser earbuds have seven-hour battery life and up to 28 hours of battery with its charging case.

Pocket pinch: INR 24,990

Oppo Band Style: This classy fitness band comes with an Oxygen saturation level tracker that will track your mother’s vitals even while she is asleep. The Oppo Band Style is essentially a health companion that comes with 12 in-built workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket, Yoga, etc.

Pocket pinch: INR 2,999

Mi Watch Revolve: The Mi Watch Revolve comes with a premium stainless-steel chaise and a 46mm (1.8) dial. It poses a premium design with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, which makes it the ideal health companion for fashion-forward moms. The Mi Watch Revolve comes with a Firstbeat Motion algorithm, which is advanced performance analytics for stress, recovery, and exercise. Additionally, the watch monitors body energy and analyses sleep mechanisms also.

Pocket pinch: INR 8,999

Mi Vacuum Mop-P: The Mi Robot Vacuum Mop is the kind of gift that would instantly make your mother’s life easier. The device is equipped with a smart Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation system and 12 different multi-directional sensors that efficiently clean every corner of the house. The two-in-one sweeping and mopping functionalities, smart app control, and quad-core Cortex-A7 processor make Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P one of the perfect gadgets you can gift your mom.

Pocket pinch: INR 24,999

Hero Electronix Qubo Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell: With the Hero Electronix's new Qubo Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell around, your mother would never have to stress about answering the doorbell for essentials anymore. The device would keep her connected to the front door from any corner, anytime. Using the Wi-Fi video doorbell, your mom will be able to make instant video calls to the visitors. Additionally, the Hero Electronix Qubo has a full HD AI security camera that enhances security.

Pocket pinch: INR 9,990