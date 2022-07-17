What Lalit Modi said about being trolled for relationship with Sushmita Sen

Indian Premier League founder Lalit Modi is speaking out against the trolling he was subjected to after announcing his relationship with actor Sushmita Sen.

In a LinkedIn post on July 17, Lalit Modi said it seemed like the world was still living in the Middle Ages. He slammed the negative media coverage of his relationship.

"I guess because there are no libel suits in our country every journo is trying their best to be Arnab Goswami -- the biggest clown," Lalit Modi said.

About his relationship with Sen, Modi said "when there is chemistry and the timing is cool, magic can happen".

In his LinkedIn post, Modi, who has been accused of money laundering and betting, took objection to being called a fugitive.

"I hold my head higher than you all ever can," he wrote. "You call me a “fugitive”. Tell me which court has ever convicted me. I will tell you none. Tell me just one other person in our beautiful nation that has created what I have and gifted it to the nation. Everyone knows how difficult its to do business in India."

Modi sent the internet into a frenzy on July 14, when he posted pictures with Sushmita Sen on his social media, describing her as his "better half".

“Just back in London after a whirling global tour Maldives, Sardinia with the families - not to mention my better half Sushmita Sen -- a new beginning a new life finally," Modi had tweeted.

Soon, he clarified that he had not married Sen yet but intended to tie the knot with her soon.

Meanwhile, the former Miss Universe said she was in a happy place. "Not married, no rings," she added.