What Bill Gates said after meeting YouTuber Prajakta Koli

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, who is visiting India, has had a packed itinerary so far, with a string of meetings and events to attend. On Wednesday, he met YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli who was appointed as a member to an advisory group of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation last year.

“And it’s always great to see Gates Foundation goalkeeper @mostlysane,” the Microsoft co-founder wrote on his Instagram Stories, sharing Koli’s photo on her Stories.

The content creator has interviewed Gates for her “Real Talk” series on her YouTube channel.

Koli is a member of the advisory group for Goalkeepers, a Gates Foundation initiative to accelerate progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals). She is part of the group for a period of two years.

Moneycontrol News